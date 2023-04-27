“The big melt is now here”: California braces for floods

What could be an extreme melt-out will soon meet a familiar vulnerability in California: The state’s labyrinthine, patchwork and aging water management systems will be at risk if flows become extreme.

And in some areas, like the already-flooded Tulare Lake bed where several rivers dead-end, there’s simply too much runoff to prevent it from damaging crops, homes and infrastructure in low-lying areas.

A flood threat – in the form of a monster and now melting snowpack – could loom over parts of the Central Valley into July, disrupting growers in the nation’s food basket and leaving communities on edge for months.

“We’re going to get wet somewhere. I don’t know where,” said Ron Caetano, of his community in the Island District of rural Kings County, near the growing Tulare Lake.

California state climatologist Michael Anderson said he did not expect river flooding this month below dams that provide flood control and help manage the state’s water supplies. River flooding is more likely in May, he said, adding that it would likely be less significant in scale and impact when compared to the floods this winter.

Emergency planners and thousands of state personnel have readied to respond to flooding, according to Brian Ferguson, deputy director of crisis communications for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. Temperatures began to spike Wednesday, touching off what could be a long spring and summer of patching levees and fighting floods.

California’s snowpack serves as a natural reservoir. In a typical year, it accounts for about a third of California’s water supply and helps the state through its dry season from roughly May to September.

But this year, the mountains are simply storing too much snow in some parts of the state. In general, the height of peaks in the Sierra range increases from north to south, with more precipitation falling as snow rather than rain in the southern – and highest – reaches.