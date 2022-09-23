Reene Cabrera purchased a home in Everson in September 2021 — only for it to be inundated nearly two months later.

After the flooding, “we didn’t know what we were going to do – if it was safe to rebuild, if it was safe to come back home, if it was better to just walk away,” Cabrera said, standing in the backyard of his now-empty home, where hedges yellowed at the floodline and a bicycle remained, unused for months.

“If nothing is done in regards to the river, we’re probably sitting ducks again.”

‘Everyone was taken off guard’

Before dawn on Nov. 15, Mike Brevik sat inside the cab of his bucket loader tractor, pointing his headlights into the inky floodwaters. Tearing up, he texted his children and then called his wife – afraid.

“I love you,” she said. “Come home for dinner tonight.”

Everson, a town of about 3,000, has only five public works employees. Brevik, a private construction contractor, occasionally helps with its roads or parks. That morning, at 4 a.m., Brevik rushed over to the Everson Fire Station, where he met John Perry, Everson’s mayor, and other public safety leaders, hoping to lend a hand.

“I get to the fire station and they’re like, ‘What do we do? The county’s not coming, the state’s not coming,’” Brevik would recount later. “Everybody was taken off guard.”

Everson Mayor John Perry stands in front of sandbags that lined the roadway for months after the 2021 flooding. Mike Brevik, a local contractor, used his front-end loader to rescue dozens of residents from the floodwaters. (Jovelle Tamayo for NBC News) Everson Mayor John Perry stands in front of sandbags that lined the roadway for months after the 2021 flooding. Mike Brevik, a local contractor, used his front-end loader to rescue dozens of residents from the floodwaters. (Jovelle Tamayo for NBC News)

County officials the night before said in a news release that they expected flooding as significant as the region experienced in early February 2020 (known as “the Super Bowl flood”), when a few dozen Everson homes were damaged.

This was so much worse.

Climate change has intensified flooding risks across the U.S., and scientists have linked its influence to the storm patterns that devastated Everson.

The atmospheric river storms that produced historic rainfall near Everson caused landslides and flooding in other areas of Washington state and in British Columbia. These storms are often called “Pineapple Expresses” in the Northwest because they draw moisture and warmth from Pacific waters near Hawaii. On weather radar, they look like fire hoses.

Researchers would later evaluate three factors during the event — the atmospheric rivers, the amount of precipitation and the streamflow that resulted. The fingerprint of climate change made each anomaly more likely, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Weather and Climate Extremes.