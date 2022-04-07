By Monica Hersher, Jiachuan Wu, JoElla Carman and Anna Brand

More than 1,500 civilians were killed and 2,000 were injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. And over 11 million people — a quarter of Ukraine’s population — have been forced to flee their homes as a result, according to an April 1 report by the International Organization for Migration. The U.N. refugee agency counts more than 4 million people who have fled to bordering countries, while the International Organization for Migration estimates that as of April 1, more than 7 million have fled to safer regions in Ukraine that have fewer residential attacks.

In the past six weeks, bombs and shells have destroyed apartment buildings, city squares, hospitals, schools and businesses across the country. Civilians have slept in subway stations and basements for safety. City centers that used to be bustling are barren. Neighborhoods have been flattened. Many refugees have to navigate up to 700 miles through a patchwork network of buses, trains and cars. In cities such as Mariupol, where U.N. reports estimate that 90 percent of residential buildings have been affected by active fighting, food and water are scarce and officials have struggled to establish protected evacuation routes.

Attacks, particularly heavy across north, east and south Ukraine, pose a serious threat to those who choose to stay. Explore some of the refugee journeys through maps, graphics, photos and videos.