Bachelorettes celebrate the female friendships that precede the trip down the aisle

By Erika Hardison

So, you’ve decided you’re ready to get married. As you prepare to embark on your perfect day, you realize one crucial question concerns something that won’t occur at the wedding at all: Should you have a bachelorette party?

The answer is yes. I am here to tell you to embrace your last nights of being single with your friends!

Just like your future spouse, you had a life full of relationships that predate your upcoming marriage. I can't think of a better way to recap all those horrible first dates, bar nights and summer flings than with my friends who have known me the longest.

According to a study conducted by wedding planning website The Knot, roughly 78 percent of couples have bachelorette parties, with some holding gender-inclusive parties. That makes them the most popular pre-wedding event, over engagement parties, showers and stag parties.

That makes sense: Bachelorette parties serve as a reminder that sisterhood is an intricate part of a woman’s life. Our friends — whether married, involved, divorced or happily single —all contribute to our lives and help make us complete. Women's friendships with other women make us better, more well-rounded people. And there’s no doubt that those friendships have helped us become better partners as well.

In the article "Sex symbols: The bachelorette party as a window to change in women's sexual expression," Beth Montemurro, professor of sociology and psychological and social sciences at Penn State Abington, detailed the correlation between the rise of bachelorette parties and the gender revolution.

There was a time where women didn't think they were giving up anything once they decided to get married, according to her paper. But now it’s clear that women have thriving single lives that come to an end when they wed, and it’s important to acknowledge and hold on to that — and bachelorette parties are a great way to do so.

Still, you shouldn’t look at your bachelorette party as just saying goodbye to your single life but rather as a celebration of evolving relationships with your girlfriends as well. They've been there when you dated people they thought weren't good enough, and they were the first people you called when you got engaged. They might have even helped your future spouse plan the engagement, including advice on picking out a ring.

And sisterhood is a bond that’s not easily broken. Even when we find ourselves having new life experiences like becoming parents or getting married, it's not uncommon for us to rely on our girlfriends for support.

I don’t want you to be one of those married women who misses her friends after she gets married. After the honeymoon stage is over and you and your spouse have settled into a monotonous routine, you’re going to want to add some excitement and fun to your life again. I want you to embrace your bachelorette party and view it as a bond to ensure that your relationships remain strong.

Not sure what type of bachelorette party you should have? Well, trust your maid of honor to handle that. Your friends often know you better than you know yourself. If they want to plan a destination trip, go along with the flow! Or you can take a walk on the wild side and have an adult toy party or a cannabis retreat, where you and your party eat cannabis-infused goods and enjoy being pampered. Whatever you choose, just know you deserve it and you shouldn't feel bad for having one.

The bachelorette parties I've attended have come in all shapes and sizes — and they’ve all been a blast and full of good times. For the most part, the women I've been in company with have used these parties to tease men. Isn't that enough reason to have a bachelorette party? Now, go shake a tailfeather and paint the city red with your best friends.

Erika Hardison is a freelance journalist, aspiring novelist and founder of Fabulize magazine, an online and print destination for Black feminist nerds. She recently wrote her first comic, “Entanglement,” which can be seen in the Noir Is The New Black graphic novel anthology. You can find her on Twitter posting memes at @mzyummydread.