China

By Eric Baculinao, Dawn Liu and Adela Suliman

BEIJING — While China-U.S. relations hit a low under President Donald Trump, it is not certain that Beijing would automatically support his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Under Trump, the world’s two largest economies have plunged into a costly trade war. The U.S. has targeted the Chinese tech companies Huawei and TikTok, condemned Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the treatment of minority Uighurs and Hong Kong demonstrators.

The president and his aides’ use of slurs like “Chinese Virus” and the “Kung Flu” have angered many in China.

Biden, meanwhile, has vowed to stand up to Beijing, called President Xi Jinping a “thug” and has also criticized the country’s treatment of the Uighurs.

Officially, China’s position is that “the U.S. election is an internal affair,” but a U.S. intelligence official has said China would prefer that an “unpredictable” Trump not be re-elected. Others, including Chinese political commentators, have said Trump’s disruptive style has been a golden opportunity for China’s rise and welcome four more years.

China’s state media has, at times, been vocal in its anti-Trump rhetoric, nicknaming him “Chuan Jianguo,” meaning “Trump builds China,” suggesting that his polices inadvertently benefit the country.

But as the election campaign enters its final stretch, Chinese newspapers have suggested that a Biden presidency may indeed benefit China.

“Tactically, the U.S. approach would be more predictable, and Biden is much smoother to deal with than Trump,” said an editorial in the state-owned Global Times newspaper.

Shen Dingli, a professor of international relations at Fudan University, said that China’s leaders may indeed prefer the consistency that Biden may offer.

“For the last four years the Chinese government still can’t predict him well,” he said, referring to Trump. “The government may think someone who is more predictable is better. Not because Biden is better, but because he says what he means.”

By Eric Baculinao and Dawn Liu reported from Beijing. Adela Suliman reported from London.