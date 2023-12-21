See our best illustrations and photographs that captured the year's biggest stories

Curated by the NBC News Digital Art Department

Dec. 21, 2023

In a year when democracy continued to be threatened and a Hamas terrorist attack ignited another bloody war with Israel, when Americans split over “Barbie” versus “Oppenheimer” but were mad for Ozempic, when a nurse pronounced dead by anti-vaxxers finally spoke and lesbian bars boomed, when the Oxford University Press declared “rizz” had “rizz,” NBC News worked with photographers and illustrators to produce an awesome array of art that captured the biggest stories of 2023.