See our most striking original illustrations and photography of the year

More than 4 million people fled Ukraine in the month after the Russian invasion. The war and the resulting refugee crisis not only threatened to reshape Europe’s geopolitical landscape and plunge the world into a new Cold War, they also upended the lives of millions of Ukrainians who, overnight, were forced to give up their homes, professions and families to try to find safety.

Reporter Yuliya Talmazan and photographer Jacobia Dahm traveled with a handful of Ukrainian families after they fled the war and embarked on a 15-hour train journey from the Polish town of Przemyśl to the German capital, Berlin.

Photography by Jacobia Dahm