Suspect planning violence during Olympic torch relay in France is arrested, officials say

An individual planning violent action during the Olympic torch relay has been arrested in Bordeaux, France, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“Thanks to the police officers and, more broadly, to all the Ministry’s agents who are providing security for this popular celebration with remarkable professionalism and commitment,” Darmanin wrote on X.

Darmanin's statement did not detail what type of violence the person was threatening.

According to the BBC, French authorities launched an investigation after the suspect mentioned the killing of six people in their late teens and early 20s in a shooting 10 years ago in Isla Vista, California.

The arrest comes as French authorities are implementing strict security measures ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Despite logistical challenges, organizers are planning to have athletes participating in the games ferried along the famous Seine River during the opening ceremony. This is the first time that the opening ceremonies are set to take place outside of a stadium setting.

The Olympic torch is currently traveling throughout France ahead of the games, which will be held from July 26 to August 11.