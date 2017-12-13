Alabama Senate race too close to call with over half the vote counted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Senate race is too close to call with half the vote counted Tuesday as Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

With just over 50 percent of the vote in, Moore had a narrow 52-46 percent lead over Jones, a difference of fewer than 60,000 votes, though some of the state's most populous counties have yet to report full returns.

It's a strong early showing for the Democrat in a deep-red state.

The unusual election, which proved almost impossible to poll, captivated both national political observers and voters in Alabama, where Moore's baggage combined with an unusually motivated Democratic party to create the conditions for a potential upset of historic proportions.

Moore had been dogged for weeks by allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago. He repeatedly denied the charges during the campaign and attacked the media and his accusers. Moore, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, may face a Senate Ethics Committee investigation when he gets to Washington.

In a race filled with extraordinary moments, one came just before voters went to the polls, when Sen. Richard Shelby, Alabama's long-serving Republican senator, announced he could not support his party's nominee.

"I try to get along with everybody," he told reporters in the Capitol. "I know Roy Moore but I'll tell you, I didn’t vote for him."

As voters headed to the polls, Senate Republicans agreed to meet on Wednesday if Moore won to decide if they would follow through on threats to open an Ethics Committee Investigation or even try to expel him.

Turnout was relatively brisk for a special election two weeks before Christmas, with Secretary of State John Merrill saying he expected about 25 percent of voters to cast a ballot. Some poll workers reported a spike in new voters, while Jones officials closely watched African-American precincts hoping for strong turnout.

The final sprint of the campaign was marked by the appearance of celebrities and national political figures, who had previously stayed away from a state known for being hostile to outside interventions.

Trump recorded a robocall for Moore, while former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ran their own for Jones. Basketball star Charles Barkley stumped with Jones on Monday and urged Alabamians to "stop looking like idiots" and reject Moore at a Jones election eve rally.

Former Trump adviser and Breitbart News leader Steve Bannon flew into the state for a third time Monday to reinforce the fact that he had stuck with Moore when other Republicans turned their back, just as he had defended Trump after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape a month before the presidential election last year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others desperately tried to push Moore out of the race after nine women came forward to accuse him of pursuing them as teenagers. But the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, who had given up that position twice rather than back down from a fight, dug in his heels once again.