Election Day 2017 is upon us — and we're watching races in Virginia (polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET), New Jersey (polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET), New York City (polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET) and Utah (polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET).
Latest
New 'I Voted' Sticker Honors Women's Suffrage in New York
New Yorkers are enjoying a new “I voted” sticker at the polls this year. The sticker honors the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, which became state law November 6, 1917, three years before women were granted the right to vote nationwide.
The sticker features Rosalie Jones, a suffragist who led a 150 mile-long march from New York City to Albany in December 1912 with a petition that earned the governor-elect's support for the movement.
Early Exit Polls: Virginia Voters Favor Keeping Confederate Monuments
The debate about how to remember prominent figures in the former Confederacy rose to the forefront of the Virginia race for governor since the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past August.
Republican candidate Ed Gillespie has indicated he supports leaving monuments to Confederate leaders in place but adding relevant historical details as context for why they stand. His opponent — current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate Ralph Northam — has said he would pressure localities to take them down if he were elected.
But a majority of voters say that monuments to Confederate leaders should be left in place. Just 36 percent said that statues on government property should be removed.
Early Exit Polls: Trump Not a Factor in Governor Races
One of the key questions about today’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey is whether or not these races are a referendum on President Donald Trump. Of course, he is not on the ballot today and we do not know yet which candidates have won or lost.
But we asked voters if one reason for their vote for today was to express support for or opposition to the president. According to early NBC News exit poll results, just under half of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. In New Jersey, 57 percent said that Trump wasn’t a factor.
So while many politicians reading tea leaves might want to see the trends of future elections based on this one, the voters so far tell us that this election is about what is going on in Virginia and New Jersey, not how they feel about the president.
The Virginia Ad Wars
The advertisements running in the Virginia’s governor’s race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie have been dramatic, controversial, and — for many in the state — overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown from the ad tracking group Advertising Analytics LLC of who saw what.
The most run ad of the election was a Northam spot called “Enron Ed,” painting Gillespie as a Washington lobbyist intent on furthering President Donald Trump’s agenda. The ad ran 4,000 times since Sept. 21.
Gillespie’s most run ad was the infamous ad “Gang Violence,” which warned about the threat posed from the gang MS-13. That ran 1,900 times.
Both parties ramped up negative ad spending in the final two months of the campaign, Advertising Analytics found. And despite the attention given to the Latino Victory Fund ad featuring a pickup truck flying a Confederate flag chasing children, the ad only aired five times.
Chris Christie Feuds With Voter Outside Polling Place
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will not go quietly.
The outgoing governor got into a spat with a voter outside a polling place on Election Day in the Garden State after she asked why he did not merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough during his eight years in office.
Things quickly escalated after Christie, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, told the Mendham Township resident he did not have the authority to merge the two.
"You’re so frustrated, and you know what the easiest thing in the world, the easiest thing in the world, is to stand where you stand and stand on the sidelines and critique," Christie said.
He then told the woman he didn't think she would not run for office to address the issue because it's "too hard."
"That's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that really is such a unique joy," he added.
Christie’s poll numbers have plummeted since his commanding re-election win in 2013. A Quinnipiac University poll released late last month found just 15 percent of New Jersey residents have a favorable view of the governor.
His unpopularity is weighing heavy on Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s bid to become the state’s next governor. She trails Democrat Phil Murphy by double digits in most polls.
Virginia NAACP Warns of Effort to Send Voters to Wrong Polling Place
An NAACP chapter in northern Virginia is warning that voters there are receiving fraudulent phone calls attempting to direct people to incorrect polling places.
“It is vital that everyone knows these phone calls are fraudulent and are attempted voter suppression,” the Prince William County NAACP wrote in a Facebook post. The group said voter protection services has been notified.
Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by more than 41,000 votes in Prince William County in 2016. Voters unsure of their polling place are encouraged to visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Poll: In ‘Trump Counties,’ More Say U.S. Is Worse Off Than Better Off
One year after Donald Trump’s shocking election upset, many Americans who live in the key counties that propelled him to victory remain unconvinced that the country is better off now that he’s in the White House, a new poll from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal shows.
The poll, which sampled residents of 438 counties that either flipped from voting Democratic in the 2012 presidential election to Republican in 2016, or saw a significant surge for Trump last year, found that a third — 32 percent — believe the country is better off now than it was before Trump became president.
Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Cast Their Votes
Virginia gubernatorial candidates Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam cast their votes early Tuesday morning.
Gillespie, after casting his ballot, told reporters he appreciated Trump's message of support and noted "this race is very, very close."
"Every vote is going to count today," he said.
Trump Tweets Support for Ed Gillespie
President Donald Trump, currently on an 11-day, multi-country trip to Asia, promised on Monday that Virginia's economy would boom if voters chose the Republican gubernatorial candidate at the polls.
Last month, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Gillespie's opponent, Democrat Ralph Northam.
Looking for a National Bellwether? Watch Virginia's Statehouse Races.
The most useful elections to follow on Tuesday could be the ones off most political journalists' radar: All 100 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates are up for grabs, and the results could be a good harbinger of the high-stakes 2018 midterms.
How many seats Democrats gain on Tuesday could tell us whether they are on track to win the House next year.
Election Day 2017: What You Need to Know
Hello, and thank you for spending Election Night 2017 with us. NBC News politics reporters and editors will be live blogging throughout the day and into the evening Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know about the four biggest races, and what to watch for as the returns come in.
New Jersey Governor's Race: Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno vs. Democrat Phil Murphy
New Jersey elections have often elevated centrists, but not this time. The New Jersey gubernatorial race is a battle of partisans. Progressive Democratic candidate Murphy leads the state's Republican lieutenant governor, the unpopular retiring Gov. Chris Christie’s former running mate, in the polls.
What to watch: How do voters decide on key issues? Murphy said he’d support becoming a sanctuary state "if need be" to protect undocumented immigrants; former prosecutor and sheriff Guadagno accused him of protecting criminals. Taxes are the other big talker, with Murphy saying he’ll raise them to pay for his priorities, while Guadagno says she won’t run for a second term if she doesn’t cut the property tax.
Virginia Governor's Race: Republican Ed Gillespie vs. Democrat Ralph Northam
Virginia’s gubernatorial race has the potential to be a squeaker. Polls have showed the race tighteningrapidly with Gillespie closing the gap on Northam, who was leading by double digits early last month.
What to watch: Trump has loomed over this contest, with Gillespie promising to protect Confederate statues and running TV ads highlighting MS-13 gang violence, and it could be a measure of how Virginians' feel about the president. Most likely voters in the Washington Post-Schar School poll said their view of president was important to their decision.
Utah's 3rd Congressional District: Republican John Curtis holds lead in crowded race
Utah’s 3rd Congressional district will go to the polls to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who left Congress this summer. Republican nominee John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, is the favorite in the red district; he faces Democrat Kathie Allen, new moderate conservative party United Utah candidate Jim Bennett, one Libertarian, an independent and two approved write-in candidates.
What to watch: Does United Utah garner a substantial share of the vote? This is the first time the newly-formed party will appear on a general election ballot.
New York City Mayoral Race: Incumbent Democrat Bill de Blasio vs. a slew of small challengers
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is likely headed toward re-election in New York City despite limited time on the campaign trail and less than stellar approval ratings. He's got four opponents, including Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman. An NBC 4 New York/Marist poll saw 58 percent of likely voters citywide supporting de Blasio, with just 16 percent supporting Malliotakis.
What to watch: Just how many people vote against this unpopular, but powerful, incumbent.