Election Day 2017 is upon us — and we're watching races in Virginia (polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET), New Jersey (polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET), New York City (polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET) and Utah (polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET).
Follow the NBC News live blog for real-time updates, results, exit polls, analysis and more, and tune into MSNBC for complete coverage.
Latest
DNC Chair: Virginia Is 'Blueprint' For New Democratic Party
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez heralded Democrat Ralph Northam’s win in Virginia as “a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere.”
“This is a really important night, and it’s not only an important night for Virginia, but it’s a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere which is competing in every zip code, and telling our story,” he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
The DNC has been embroiled in scandal after a new book by former interim chair highlighted a fundraising deal between the Clinton campaign and the Committee well before she’d won the nomination, earning further calls of a “rigged” election by the president.
“The new DNC demonstrated its commitment to organizing for our values,” Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes later. “Tonight’s success is just the beginning."
Democrats Win A.G. and Lt. Gov Races in Virginia
Democrats continue to roll in Virginia as incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring skated to re-election and Justin Fairfax became the state’s next lieutenant governor, NBC News projects.
Fairfax will take the job vacated by Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam.
Gillespie ‘Did Not Embrace Me,' Trump Tweets
President Donald Trump blamed Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate for losing Tuesday night, tweeting that Ed Gillespie "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for."
But Gillespie did embrace much of Trump's message, running dark anti-sanctuary city ads about crime and the MS-13 gang and vowing to protect Confederate statues. Trump tweeted support of the candidate, and recorded a robocall for him, too.
In early exit polling by NBC News, 49 percent of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. Another 32 percent said one reason for their vote was to express opposition to Trump. Just 16 percent said their vote was guided by support for Trump.
Quiet, Then Cheers, at Northam's Election Night Party
Fairfax, Va. — Attendees were still trickling into Ralph Northam’s election night party here when NBC News called race for the Democrat almost two hours before most were expecting a result.
The sound on the TVs at the front of the room had not been turned on when the race was initially called, but a cheer went up in the crowd as soon as their attention was turned to the screens. The room at the George Mason University student center quickly took on a party vibe as attendees headed to the bar and live musicians took the stage.
Sources: Ed Gillespie Has Called Ralph Northam to Concede
Republican Ed Gillespie has called Democrat Ralph Northam to concede, two sources familiar with the call said Tuesday night.
Northam defeated Gillespie in the Virginia governor's race, according to NBC News projections.
Danica Roem Becomes First Transgender State Legislator
Democrat Danica Roem became the first transgender person to be elected to a state legislature on Tuesday after defeating a 13-term member of Virginia's House of Delegates.
Roem, a former newspaper reporter, first made history in June after defeating three other Democrats to become the first transgender woman to win a primary race to serve in the state government.
Hillary Clinton won Roem's district with more than 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.
Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor's Race, NBC News Projects
Democrat Ralph Northam bested Republican Ed Gillespie to win Virginia's governor's race, NBC News projects.
Polls showed Gillespie closing the gap on Northam in the final weeks of what had become a bitter and negative campaign. But the Democrat easily held on Tuesday after a race in which he focused heavily on tying Gillespie to President Donald Trump.
Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by five points in Virginia in 2016.
Democrats Celebrate Early Local Win in New Hampshire
The Democratic National Committee congratulated Democrat Joyce Craig for winning the Manchester, New Hampshire, mayoral race Tuesday, unseating Republican incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas, who was running for his fifth term.
She will be the first ever woman to serve as mayor in Manchester.
"It’s time for a new era of economic vibrancy, and Mayor-elect Craig has what it takes to make it happen,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters.
A Twitter account that appears to be Gatsas’ campaign tweeted a concession. “Congratulations to Mayor-elect @JoyceCraigNH and her team on a hard fought victory!” he wrote. The pair faced off in the same race in 2015, with Gatsas winning by just 64 votes, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Media Trickles in at Ralph Northam Election Night Party
The Virginia governor's race is the main event for many political watchers waiting on Tuesday's returns. But it appears Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam has not drawn the same level of media interest as Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff did when he ran for Congress in June.
Ossoff unsuccessfully ran for the seat vacated by former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Democrats hoped to score an upset win in the traditionally red district in what was one of the first high-profile races since President Donald Trump's election.
Democrat Phil Murphy Projected to Win New Jersey Governor's Race
Democrat Phil Murphy defeated Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race on Tuesday, according to an NBC News projection.
Murphy will succeed Chris Christie, who leaves office as one of the most unpopular governors in the country and his anemic 14 percent approval rating helped drag down Guadagno, the state’s lieutenant governor.
Two More GOP Reps Say They Won't Run For Re-Election Next Year
Voting is still underway in most states in this year’s elections, but two Republican congressmen on Tuesday announced their decisions to not run for re-election next year.
Reps. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.) and Ted Poe (R-Texas) both said Tuesday, in separate statements, that they would not run for re-election in 2018.
The pair are the latest GOP lawmakers to announce they won't seek re-election in 2018, following Reps. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) and Lamar Smith (R-Texas), last week.
Bad Weather in Virginia Could Impact Results
FAIRFAX, Va. — A cold rain has blanketed much of Virginia Tuesday, which is generally seen as a bad sign for Democrats, since their voters tend to be less reliable in non-presidential elections.
“I’d prefer if it wasn’t raining,” Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe quipped at Democrat Ralph Northam’s election night party here. Studies have shown rain can depress turnout by as much as 1 percent, which can be critical in a close race, though other research has found the effect is only significant in non-competitive elections.
The only dry part of the state, McAuliffe noted, was Hampton Roads area, Northam’s home base and a key source of Democratic votes. And rain or not, reports suggest turnout is generally high in the Democratic stronghold of northern Virginia.
Virginia Governor’s Race: Too Early to Call
Polls are officially closed in Virginia, though voters in line at 7 p.m. can still cast their ballots.
The state’s three biggest races — for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general — are all too early to call, according to the NBC News Decision Desk.
Get the latest results as they come in here.
Early Exit Polls: Health Care Most Important Issue for Virginia Voters
Health care is a priority for Virginia voters, according to early results from the NBC News exit poll, with 37 percent citing it as the most important issue to their vote.
Gun policy follows with 17 percent, 14 percent said immigration and another 14 percent said taxes. Only 9 percent of Virginia voters said abortion is the issue that mattered most in deciding how they voted for governor.
Early Exit Polls: (Almost) Everybody Hates Christie
Early exit poll results in today’s race for New Jersey governor confirm: Chris Christie is the least popular governor in America.
Only 19 percent of New Jersey voters so far said they approve of the job Christie is doing, while a whopping 79 percent disapprove.
One year ago, during the 2016 general election, 72 percent of Jersey voters said they disapproved of Christie's performance.
Ralph Northam: We've Hit Back Against 'Despicable' Attacks
Ralph Northam called the negative ads run against him "despicable" and said he feels he has done enough to counter GOP governor candidate Ed Gillespie's attacks.
"These ads he’s been running are inaccurate, No. 1, and they’re despicable. And it's unfortunate he has taken that direction," Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate told NBC News' Chuck Todd.
Watch the full interview:
New 'I Voted' Sticker Honors Women's Suffrage in New York
New Yorkers are enjoying a new “I voted” sticker at the polls this year. The sticker honors the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, which became state law November 6, 1917, three years before women were granted the right to vote nationwide.
The sticker features Rosalie Jones, a suffragist who led a 150 mile-long march from New York City to Albany in December 1912 with a petition that earned the governor-elect's support for the movement.
Early Exit Polls: Virginia Voters Favor Keeping Confederate Monuments
The debate about how to remember prominent figures in the former Confederacy rose to the forefront of the Virginia race for governor since the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past August.
Republican candidate Ed Gillespie has indicated he supports leaving monuments to Confederate leaders in place but adding relevant historical details as context for why they stand. His opponent — current Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate Ralph Northam — has said he would pressure localities to take them down if he were elected.
But a majority of voters say that monuments to Confederate leaders should be left in place. Just 36 percent said that statues on government property should be removed.
Early Exit Polls: Trump Not a Factor in Governor Races
One of the key questions about today’s gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey is whether or not these races are a referendum on President Donald Trump. Of course, he is not on the ballot today and we do not know yet which candidates have won or lost.
But we asked voters if one reason for their vote for today was to express support for or opposition to the president. According to early NBC News exit poll results, just under half of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. In New Jersey, 57 percent said that Trump wasn’t a factor.
So while many politicians reading tea leaves might want to see the trends of future elections based on this one, the voters so far tell us that this election is about what is going on in Virginia and New Jersey, not how they feel about the president.
The Virginia Ad Wars
The advertisements running in the Virginia’s governor’s race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie have been dramatic, controversial, and — for many in the state — overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown from the ad tracking group Advertising Analytics LLC of who saw what.
The most run ad of the election was a Northam spot called “Enron Ed,” painting Gillespie as a Washington lobbyist intent on furthering President Donald Trump’s agenda. The ad ran 4,000 times since Sept. 21.
Gillespie’s most run ad was the infamous ad “Gang Violence,” which warned about the threat posed from the gang MS-13. That ran 1,900 times.
Both parties ramped up negative ad spending in the final two months of the campaign, Advertising Analytics found. And despite the attention given to the Latino Victory Fund ad featuring a pickup truck flying a Confederate flag chasing children, the ad only aired five times.