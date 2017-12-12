Live blog: Roy Moore, Doug Jones face off in Alabama Senate race

After a surprisingly competitive race in a deep-red state, Election Day is finally here.
Alabama voters Tuesday will choose between Republican former state judge Roy Moore, whose campaign has been dogged by scandal after being accused by nine women of sexual misconduct, and Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor. If elected, Jones would be the state's first Democratic senator in decades, while Moore’s extreme views and sexual misconduct allegations could roil the GOP conference.
Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Alabama, and 8 p.m. ET. Surveys saythe race is a toss-up. Follow the latest below, and tune into MSNBC for more coverage and analysis.
Latest News
Early exit poll: Republicans, white evangelicals think accusations against Moore are false
While 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters overall said they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore are definitely or probably true, Republican and Democratic voters in Alabama view the accusations different, early exit poll results show.
Voters who identify as belonging to the Democratic party overwhelmingly say they think the allegations are true. A majority of Republicans, however, think the allegations are false, with 54 percent saying they are “probably” false, and an additional 28 percent saying “definitely” false.
White evangelicals — a key voting bloc for Republican candidates in Alabama — overwhelmingly think the allegations are false.
Early exit poll: Alabama voters split on allegations against Moore
Alabama voters so far today said they are split on whether they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are true, according to NBC News' early exit poll results.
About a quarter of voters said the allegations were definitely true, with another quarter indicating they were probably true. Still, 29 percent said they thought the allegations were probably false and 16 percent said they were definitely false.
And while Alabama voters are fairly split on whether or not they believe the accusations to be true, only 7 percent said the allegations were the single most important factor to their vote.
From abortion to the economy, where do Moore and Jones stand?
The race may have been overshadowed by the scandal dogging Moore's campaign, but policies still matter to voters.
From Roy Moore's anti-abortion poem to Doug Jones' stance on global warming (he wants you to know he believes in science), find out where the candidates stand on the decisive issues like the economy, abortion, health care and more.
DHS official: No signs of hacking or interference
Department of Homeland Security personnel are working "side-by-side" with state election officials in Montgomery, Alabama to ensure protection of the voting process, the department told reporters Tuesday.
Christopher Krebs, a Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said that while states are ultimately responsible for securing their elections, DHS provides services such as "cyber hygiene scans" on a voluntary basis to ensure there is no effort to hack into voter databases or manipulate votes.
Krebs said his division has been in contact with Alabama state election officials in the weeks leading up to the election and so far they have no indications of successful efforts to interfere.
Alabama was one of 21 states targeted by hackers in the 2016 election.
What to watch for tonight when polls close
Thanks for joining us tonight.
NBC News' Jonathan Allen, reporting from Alabama, broke down which counties he’ll be watching as tonight’s returns come in after polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).
First up: We'll be keeping a close eye on Talladega County: It's Alabama’s bellwether.
If Moore wins here, even by a small yet comfortable margin, that would suggest that Republicans across the state haven't abandoned him enough to cost him the election. On the other hand, if Jones is running even with Moore or ahead of him in Talladega, that would likely indicate a good night for the Democrats.