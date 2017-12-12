Live blog: Roy Moore, Doug Jones face off in Alabama Senate race

After a surprisingly competitive race in a deep-red state, Election Day is finally here.
Alabama voters Tuesday will choose between Republican former state judge Roy Moore, whose campaign has been dogged by scandal after being accused by nine women of sexual misconduct, and Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor. If elected, Jones would be the state's first Democratic senator in decades, while Moore’s extreme views and sexual misconduct allegations could roil the GOP conference.
Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Alabama, and 8 p.m. ET. Political analysts and polls the race is a toss-up. Follow the latest below, and tune into MSNBC for more coverage and analysis.
Latest News
Celebs rally support for Jones
Democrat Doug Jones brought stars to Alabama to get out the vote Tuesday.
Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and "Covert Affairs" actress Piper Perabo drove students to the polls on Tuesday, while Alabama native Channing Tatum recorded a video appealing to student voters.
“Look, usually I’m not a political person, for the record I’m not a liberal Democrat or a Republican, I’m my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue,” he said, noting that he was supporting Jones. “No one thinks students are gonna go out and vote. So, prove them wrong.”
On Monday night, NBA star Charles Barkley — who was born in Alabama — appealed to voters at a rally for Jones.
Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters decided before Moore's scandal
Most Alabama voters decided who they would vote for in today’s Senate race before November, according to early NBC News Exit Polls. Roy Moore was first accused of sexual misconduct on November 9, but notably, 60 percent of voters said they decided who they would vote for before the allegations surfaced.
1 in 10 voters said they decided on their candidate within the last few days and another 9 percent said they decided earlier in December. A fifth of voters said they decided in November.
Alabama Democrat says 'broken' state party created hurdle for Jones
Alabama’s "broken" Democratic Party was a major hurdle Doug Jones' campaign struggled to overcome, a Democratic state legislator said in an interview Tuesday.
“We have people who would rather vote for a pedophile than a Democrat,” Rep. Patricia Todd, the state’s only openly gay legislator, said on “Meet The Press Daily.”
“Our state party structure is broken, we really don't have an active party,” Todd added. “And that's been hard on this campaign.” Jones' field operation, which the state party would normally have an active role in organizing, fell entirely to Jones' campaign, Todd said.
Jones outspent Moore six-to-one on TV ads
If Roy Moore wins the Alabama Senate race, it won’t be because he flooded the TV airwaves with his message.
According to ad-tracking outfit Advertising Analytics LLC, as of last Friday, Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign had outspent Moore by nearly a six-to-one margin on the airwaves, $7.2 million to $1.2 million.
A total of $11.6 million had poured into the race during the general election as of late last week, with a big assist for Jones coming from Democratic super PAC Highway 31, which spent $2.3 million statewide on broadcast, cable and radio.
Early exit poll: Voters love their candidates
According to early exit polls, 65 percent of Alabama voters said they strongly favor their candidate for U.S. Senate today. One in five said they like their candidate, but with reservations, and 12 percent said their vote was motivated by dislike of the other candidate.
Jones voters overwhelmingly said they voted for him because they strongly favor him. Eleven percent of Jones voters said they like him with reservations, and 9 percent said they voted for him because they dislike the other candidate.
Moore voters were more split — 54 percent said they strongly favor him and 31 percent said they like him, but with reservations. Just over one in ten Moore voters said they were motivated to vote for him because they dislike the other candidate.
Moore strategist predicts easy win, and no Senate ethics probe
Roy Moore’s campaign strategist predicted a win for the Republican shortly after polls close and said that it is unlikely Moore will face a Senate ethics investigation if elected.
"I think by 7:45 [CT] we’ll have enough indicators that say we’re going to win. And the people of Alabama will have spoken," Moore campaign aide Dean Young said on MSNBC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Moore will face an immediate ethics investigation if he arrives in Washington. But Young said he believes the Senate Republicans are “blowing a lot of hot smoke."
"You saw everybody, they all ran away from Judge Moore. They all started coming back slowly but surely, saying, 'Hey, let the people of Alabama decide,'" Young said.
Early exit poll: Republicans, white evangelicals think accusations against Moore are false
While 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters overall said they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore are definitely or probably true, Republican and Democratic voters in Alabama view the accusations different, early exit poll results show.
Voters who identify as belonging to the Democratic party overwhelmingly say they think the allegations are true. A majority of Republicans, however, think the allegations are false, with 54 percent saying they are “probably” false, and an additional 28 percent saying “definitely” false.
White evangelicals — a key voting bloc for Republican candidates in Alabama — overwhelmingly think the allegations are false.
Early exit poll: Alabama voters split on allegations against Moore
Alabama voters so far today said they are split on whether they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are true, according to NBC News' early exit poll results.
About a quarter of voters said the allegations were definitely true, with another quarter indicating they were probably true. Still, 29 percent said they thought the allegations were probably false and 16 percent said they were definitely false.
And while Alabama voters are fairly split on whether or not they believe the accusations to be true, only 7 percent said the allegations were the single most important factor to their vote.
From abortion to the economy, where do Moore and Jones stand?
The race may have been overshadowed by the scandal dogging Moore's campaign, but policies still matter to voters.
From Roy Moore's anti-abortion poem to Doug Jones' stance on global warming (he wants you to know he believes in science), find out where the candidates stand on the decisive issues like the economy, abortion, health care and more.
DHS official: No signs of hacking or interference
Department of Homeland Security personnel are working "side-by-side" with state election officials in Montgomery, Alabama to ensure protection of the voting process, the department told reporters Tuesday.
Christopher Krebs, a Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said that while states are ultimately responsible for securing their elections, DHS provides services such as "cyber hygiene scans" on a voluntary basis to ensure there is no effort to hack into voter databases or manipulate votes.
Krebs said his division has been in contact with Alabama state election officials in the weeks leading up to the election and so far they have no indications of successful efforts to interfere.
Alabama was one of 21 states targeted by hackers in the 2016 election.
What to watch for tonight when polls close
Thanks for joining us tonight.
NBC News' Jonathan Allen, reporting from Alabama, broke down which counties he’ll be watching as tonight’s returns come in after polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).
First up: We'll be keeping a close eye on Talladega County: It's Alabama’s bellwether.
If Moore wins here, even by a small yet comfortable margin, that would suggest that Republicans across the state haven't abandoned him enough to cost him the election. On the other hand, if Jones is running even with Moore or ahead of him in Talladega, that would likely indicate a good night for the Democrats.