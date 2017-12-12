Live blog: Roy Moore, Doug Jones face off in Alabama Senate race

After a surprisingly competitive race in a deep-red state, Election Day is finally here.

Alabama voters Tuesday will choose between Republican former state judge Roy Moore, whose campaign has been dogged by scandal after being accused by nine women of sexual misconduct, and Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor. If elected, Jones would be the state's first Democratic senator in decades, while Moore’s extreme views and sexual misconduct allegations could roil the GOP conference.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Alabama, and 8 p.m. ET. Political analysts and polls the race is a toss-up. Follow the latest below, and tune into MSNBC for more coverage and analysis.