Live blog: Roy Moore, Doug Jones face off in Alabama Senate race

Polls have closed in Alabama after a contentious race to fill the state's Senate seat.
Alabama voters Tuesday chose between Republican former state judge Roy Moore, whose campaign has been dogged by scandal after being accused by nine women of sexual misconduct, and Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor. If elected, Jones would be the state's first Democratic senator in decades, while Moore’s extreme views and scandal could roil the GOP conference.
Political analysts and polls put the race as a toss-up. Follow the latest below, and tune into MSNBC for more coverage and analysis.
Latest News
Polls close in Alabama with race too early to call
Polls are now closed in Alabama where the contentious Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is too early to call, according to the NBC News Decision Desk.
Both campaigns expressed optimism throughout the day as the unexpectedly competitive race reached its conclusion.
Moore is holding his election night party in Montgomery, and Jones is in Birmingham.
Moore’s campaign bars Washington Post reporters from event
Roy Moore campaign refused to admit reporters from The Washington Post to an election night event, the paper said Tuesday night.
“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” a spokesman told NBC News.
The Washington Post first reported the allegations that Roy Moore pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, and initiated a sexual encounter with a girl who was 14 at the time. The Republican candidate has said the allegations, which grew after the initial Washington Post story to include a total of nine women, are all false.
Moore has threatened to sue the paper for its reporting.
Why do voters at some Montgomery County polling places see two ballots?
Voters at some polling places in Montgomery County have noticed that there are two ballots for two different elections — prompting questions. Usually just one ballot exists, even in places where multiple elections are occurring.
Montgomery County, however, is different, Probate Judge Steven Reed, the top elections official for Montgomery County, told NBC News.
While the highly-anticipated special U.S. Senate election Moore and Jones is a statewide race, there is also a special Alabama State Senate Democratic primary election for the state’s 26th Senate District occurring Tuesday night.
"Alabama state law prohibits us from having a primary and a general election tabulated at the same time by the same machine on the same ballot," Reed said.
The 26th State Senate District is composed entirely of 33 of the 49 precincts in Montgomery County. As a result, polling places for those 33 precincts are offering two ballots for two elections, Reed said, while polling places for the other 16 precincts are offering just one ballot for one election: The special U.S. Senate race.
Early exit poll: The Trump factor
Alabama voters so far today are split on how they feel about the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president. According to early NBC News Exit Polls, 48 percent approve, and the exact same share of voters —48 percent —disapprove.
And despite Trump's endorsement of the embattled Republican candidate, nearly half of voters said Trump was not a factor in their vote today.About three in ten (29 percent) voters said that one of the reasons for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 20 percent indicated that they were expressing opposition to Trump with their vote.
GOP senators will meet tomorrow if Moore wins
If Roy Moore wins tonight, Senate Republicans will meet as a conference tomorrow to discuss next steps, multiple Republican Senate sources told NBC News.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP lawmakers have previously said that Moore would face an almost immediate ethics probe. Republican senators will also have to decide whether to include him in policy discussions as well as whether to seat him on any committees.
The meeting, currently slated for 10 a.m., will likely focus on messaging: How the party handles the election of a senator facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.
Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters believe abortion should be illegal
Fifty-four percent of Alabama voters say abortion should be illegal, while 40 percent believe abortion should be legal, according to NBC News early exit poll results.
Among Roy Moore voters, 38 percent believe that abortion should be illegal in most cases while 42 percent believe abortion should be illegal in all cases.
Among Doug Jones voters, 41 percent believe that abortion should be legal in most cases while a quarter (23 percent) believes abortion should be legal in all cases.
Moore believes homosexuality a 'destructive lifestyle,' campaign aide says
Roy Moore believes homosexuality is a “destructive lifestyle,” his campaign strategist said Tuesday, responding to a video of an Alabama voter criticizing Moore's rhetoric against gay people.
“Judge Moore is very clear. He believes marriage is between a man and a woman. It’s just that clear to Judge Moore,” campaign strategist Dean Young said on MSNBC.
“He knows that it’s a destructive lifestyle...Judge Moore disagrees with that lifestyle,” Young added.
Celebs rally support for Jones
Democrat Doug Jones brought stars to Alabama to get out the vote Tuesday.
Actress and activist Alyssa Milano and "Covert Affairs" actress Piper Perabo drove students to the polls on Tuesday, while Alabama native Channing Tatum recorded a video appealing to student voters.
“Look, usually I’m not a political person, for the record I’m not a liberal Democrat or a Republican, I’m my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue,” he said, noting that he was supporting Jones. “No one thinks students are gonna go out and vote. So, prove them wrong.”
On Monday night, NBA star Charles Barkley — who was born in Alabama — appealed to voters at a rally for Jones.
Early exit poll: Majority of Alabama voters decided before Moore's scandal
Most Alabama voters decided who they would vote for in today’s Senate race before November, according to early NBC News Exit Polls. Roy Moore was first accused of sexual misconduct on November 9, but notably, 60 percent of voters said they decided who they would vote for before the allegations surfaced.
1 in 10 voters said they decided on their candidate within the last few days and another 9 percent said they decided earlier in December. A fifth of voters said they decided in November.
Alabama Democrat says 'broken' state party created hurdle for Jones
Alabama’s "broken" Democratic Party was a major hurdle Doug Jones' campaign struggled to overcome, a Democratic state legislator said in an interview Tuesday.
“We have people who would rather vote for a pedophile than a Democrat,” Rep. Patricia Todd, the state’s only openly gay legislator, said on “Meet The Press Daily.”
“Our state party structure is broken, we really don't have an active party,” Todd added. “And that's been hard on this campaign.” Jones' field operation, which the state party would normally have an active role in organizing, fell entirely to Jones' campaign, Todd said.
Jones outspent Moore six-to-one on TV ads
If Roy Moore wins the Alabama Senate race, it won’t be because he flooded the TV airwaves with his message.
According to ad-tracking outfit Advertising Analytics LLC, as of last Friday, Democrat Doug Jones’ campaign had outspent Moore by nearly a six-to-one margin on the airwaves, $7.2 million to $1.2 million.
A total of $11.6 million had poured into the race during the general election as of late last week, with a big assist for Jones coming from Democratic super PAC Highway 31, which spent $2.3 million statewide on broadcast, cable and radio.
Early exit poll: Voters love their candidates
According to early exit polls, 65 percent of Alabama voters said they strongly favor their candidate for U.S. Senate today. One in five said they like their candidate, but with reservations, and 12 percent said their vote was motivated by dislike of the other candidate.
Jones voters overwhelmingly said they voted for him because they strongly favor him. Eleven percent of Jones voters said they like him with reservations, and 9 percent said they voted for him because they dislike the other candidate.
Moore voters were more split — 54 percent said they strongly favor him and 31 percent said they like him, but with reservations. Just over one in ten Moore voters said they were motivated to vote for him because they dislike the other candidate.
Moore strategist predicts easy win, and no Senate ethics probe
Roy Moore’s campaign strategist predicted a win for the Republican shortly after polls close and said that it is unlikely Moore will face a Senate ethics investigation if elected.
"I think by 7:45 [CT] we’ll have enough indicators that say we’re going to win. And the people of Alabama will have spoken," Moore campaign aide Dean Young said on MSNBC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Moore will face an immediate ethics investigation if he arrives in Washington. But Young said he believes the Senate Republicans are “blowing a lot of hot smoke."
"You saw everybody, they all ran away from Judge Moore. They all started coming back slowly but surely, saying, 'Hey, let the people of Alabama decide,'" Young said.
Early exit poll: Republicans, white evangelicals think accusations against Moore are false
While 49 percent of Alabama Senate voters overall said they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore are definitely or probably true, Republican and Democratic voters in Alabama view the accusations differently, early exit poll results show.
Voters who identify as belonging to the Democratic party overwhelmingly say they think the allegations are true. A majority of Republicans, however, think the allegations are false, with 54 percent saying they are “probably” false, and an additional 28 percent saying “definitely” false.
White evangelicals — a key voting bloc for Republican candidates in Alabama — overwhelmingly think the allegations are false.
Early exit poll: Alabama voters split on allegations against Moore
Alabama voters so far today said they are split on whether they think the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are true, according to NBC News' early exit poll results.
About a quarter of voters said the allegations were definitely true, with another quarter indicating they were probably true. Still, 29 percent said they thought the allegations were probably false and 16 percent said they were definitely false.
And while Alabama voters are fairly split on whether or not they believe the accusations to be true, only 7 percent said the allegations were the single most important factor to their vote.
From abortion to the economy, where do Moore and Jones stand?
The race may have been overshadowed by the scandal dogging Moore's campaign, but policies still matter to voters.
From Roy Moore's anti-abortion poem to Doug Jones' stance on global warming (he wants you to know he believes in science), find out where the candidates stand on the decisive issues like the economy, abortion, health care and more.
DHS official: No signs of hacking or interference
Department of Homeland Security personnel are working "side-by-side" with state election officials in Montgomery, Alabama to ensure protection of the voting process, the department told reporters Tuesday.
Christopher Krebs, a Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, said that while states are ultimately responsible for securing their elections, DHS provides services such as "cyber hygiene scans" on a voluntary basis to ensure there is no effort to hack into voter databases or manipulate votes.
Krebs said his division has been in contact with Alabama state election officials in the weeks leading up to the election and so far they have no indications of successful efforts to interfere.
Alabama was one of 21 states targeted by hackers in the 2016 election.
What to watch for tonight when polls close
Thanks for joining us tonight.
NBC News' Jonathan Allen, reporting from Alabama, broke down which counties he’ll be watching as tonight’s returns come in after polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).
First up: We'll be keeping a close eye on Talladega County: It's Alabama’s bellwether.
If Moore wins here, even by a small yet comfortable margin, that would suggest that Republicans across the state haven't abandoned him enough to cost him the election. On the other hand, if Jones is running even with Moore or ahead of him in Talladega, that would likely indicate a good night for the Democrats.