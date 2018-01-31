Feedback

2018 State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, a speech declaring the country poised at a “new American moment.” The president boasted of the strength of the U.S. economy and the resiliency of American workers. He called for a $1.5 trillion spending bill to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with “American heart, American hands and American grit.” And — while Democrats booed or glowered in silence — Trump spent a large portion of his speech on his plans to overhaul the immigration system, including proposals for a wall on the border with Mexico, an end to family reunification, and a path to citizenship for 1.8 million so-called Dreamers.

Carrie Dann

Most used words in State of the Union? Immigration, terror, North Korea

While Trump's speech was the third-longest in modern history, he returned to specific words and themes repeatedly. Here are some of his most frequently mentioned words:

Build/building: 14

Immigration/immigrant/s: 11

Terror/terrorism/terrorist: 9

Free/freedom: 9 

Tax cut/reform: 7

North Korea: 7

Jobs: 6

ISIS: 6

Gang/s: 5

Criminals: 4

MS-13: 4

Trade: 4

Similarly, there were some words and themes that Trump's mentioned only sparingly, despite their having made headlines throughout his first year in office...

Obamacare: 1

Russia: 1 (but only in the context of “rivals” like China)

Syria: 1

Iraq: 1

WALL: 1

Debt: 0

Deficit: 1 (but only in the context of what he called the “infrastructure deficit”)

Spending: 0 (in the context of government spending) 

Andrew Rafferty

Partisan reactions pour in after speech

Initial reactions to the president's speech were predictably partisan, with Democrats largely focusing on the uncertain path ahead for immigration reform and Republicans latching on to Trump's uncharacteristically serious and presidential tone. 

Jane C. Timm

Fact check: Trump gets black unemployment rate right, but claims undue credit

“Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low. And something I’m very proud of — African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded,” Trump said. 

Trump’s got his numbers right — unemployment overall is at a 45-year low and black unemployment did reach a new low this year — but he’s taking credit for an awful lot of gains that occurred before his administration.

President Barack Obama cut black unemployment in half, from 16.8 percent to 7.8 percent during his administration. Under Trump’s administration thus far, the black unemployment rate has fallen just one point, from 7.8 percent to 6.8 percent.

Adam Edelman

Fact check: Has the U.S. released terrorists only to meet them later on the battlefield?

"In the past, we have foolishly released hundreds of dangerous terrorists, only to meet them again on the battlefield — including the ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi," Trump said, before announcing an order directing that the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay be kept open.

Trump is correct, though the trend fell dramatically under former President Barack Obama. However, his claim that the U.S. released the man who would become the leader of ISIS is somewhat misleading. The man known as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was released into Iraqi custody in 2004 — not set free by the U.S.

According to a March 2017 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, 121 former detainees of the U.S. detention facility in Cuba were confirmed to have returned to terrorist activities. Another 87 were suspected of reengaging with terrorist activities, the report showed.

Of the 121 who were confirmed to have returned to terrorism, 113 would have been released during the George W. Bush presidency. Of the 87 suspected of reengaging with terrorism, 74 would have been released during the George W. Bush presidency.

Adam Edelman

In rebuttal to Trump, Kennedy stands up for Dreamers

The official Democratic rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address — delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass. — focused heavily on his party's support for gaining citizenship for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. 

At point point in his speech, Kennedy addressed those Dreamers in both Spanish and English, telling them that, "you are part of our story."

Jane C. Timm

Fact check: Trump's right, ISIS did lose almost all its territory in Iraq and Syria

“One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done,” Trump said. 

This is true. By early December, the Pentagon said 97 percent of ISIS-held territory in Iraq and Syria had been liberated. Now, analysts tell NBC News, the threat the U.S. must fight is dangerous lone wolf attacks and resurgences of the extremist group if forces do not continue to stamp it out. 

Andrew Rafferty

Trump's State of the Union clocked in as third-longest in modern history

Trump’s first State of the Union address clocked in at 80 minutes, making it the third-longest in modern American history, according to the American Presidency Project.  

So who has him beat? Bill Clinton. Twice. His 1995 address was almost 85 minutes long, and his final address in 2000 lasted nearly 89 minutes.

Jane C. Timm

Fact check: Trump claims green cards are given 'randomly' without regard for skill, safety

"The third pillar ends the visa lottery — a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people," Trump said. 

Trump's description of the visa lottery program, which came as the president was describing his framework for immigration reform, is false. The diversity visa program grants 50,000 visas a year to individuals who have graduated high school or have "two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to perform," according to the State Department.

Visa applicants are selected through a random, computer-generated lottery. If an applicant is selected, they face all of the same background checks and screening processes as any other immigrant visa applicant to be granted admission, including document presentation, background checks, in person interviews and medical exams.

Jane C. Timm

Fact check: Did a terrorist enter on the diversity visa?

“In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can no longer afford," Trump said.

This is half true. Trump is correct that suspects in two recent terror attacks entered thanks to a family connection and the diversity visa lottery program, but both appear to have been radicalized well after they entered the United States, making them homegrown threats. 

Read the full text of Trump’s State of the Union address

Trump, in State of the Union: 'Never been a better time to start living the American Dream'

Trump: 'This is our new American moment'

How Trump's State of the Union claims stand up to the facts

Rep. Kennedy responds to Trump: 'Bullies' never win

Read Trump's State of the Union address

The state of our union is strong. The resistance to Donald Trump proves it.

