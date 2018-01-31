2018 State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, a speech declaring the country poised at a “new American moment.” The president boasted of the strength of the U.S. economy and the resiliency of American workers. He called for a $1.5 trillion spending bill to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with “American heart, American hands and American grit.” And — while Democrats booed or glowered in silence — Trump spent a large portion of his speech on his plans to overhaul the immigration system, including proposals for a wall on the border with Mexico, an end to family reunification, and a path to citizenship for 1.8 million so-called Dreamers.

Read our fact-checks of the speech and follow our live blog for coverage of speech highlights, reactions and analysis.

