2018 State of the Union Address

While Trump's speech was the third-longest in modern history, he returned to specific words and themes repeatedly. Here are some of his most frequently mentioned words:
Build/building: 14
Immigration/immigrant/s: 11
Terror/terrorism/terrorist: 9
Free/freedom: 9
Tax cut/reform: 7
North Korea: 7
Jobs: 6
ISIS: 6
Gang/s: 5
Criminals: 4
MS-13: 4
Trade: 4
Similarly, there were some words and themes that Trump's mentioned only sparingly, despite their having made headlines throughout his first year in office...
Obamacare: 1
Russia: 1 (but only in the context of “rivals” like China)
Syria: 1
Iraq: 1
WALL: 1
Debt: 0
Deficit: 1 (but only in the context of what he called the “infrastructure deficit”)
Spending: 0 (in the context of government spending)