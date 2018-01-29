As President Donald Trump looks to give his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, NBC will be launching livestreams of the network special report, a live blog with real-time fact-checking and analysis from the NBC News politics team, and analysis exclusive to digital platforms.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki along with NBC News correspondent Katy Tur will host special digital coverage of the address via a livestream on YouTube and NBCNews.com. The two will have special guests on to break down some of Trump's 2017 highlights, as well as discuss viral moments from past addresses and share presidential trivia. Following the address, there'll be analysis and an immediate reaction from former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and current head writer/producer for Funny or Die.

Viewers can also find complete coverage before, during and after the speech at NBCNews.com/SOTU.

Coverage on NBC News begins at 9 p.m. with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt leading the coverage. Holt will be joined by "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd, "Megyn Kelly Today" anchor Megyn Kelly, NBC News special correspondent Tom Brokaw and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson will also contribute as will NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams will lead the coverage, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Chris Matthews, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O'Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Steve Schmidt, Eugene Robinson and others.

Related: Check out scenes from Trump's first address to Congress

José Díaz-Balart will lead coverage on Noticias Telemundo beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Trump's speech will be translated into Spanish and will livestream on NoticiasTelemundo.com.

Last year, at Trump's address to Congress, the president promised to focus on limiting spending overseas, clamp down on illegal immigration, halt the nation's drug epidemic, create a bounty of new jobs and more. Trump's State of the Union address will likely see the president reflect on his first year in office.