2018 State of the Union Address
State of the ‘Uniom’? Tickets being re-printed after misspelling

by Ali Vitali and Alex Moe

WASHINGTON — Oops.

Tickets to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address originally said State of the "Uniom," NBC News confirmed Monday.

Two sources tell NBC News the tickets are being re-printed.

A source with the sergeant-at-arms' office, which is responsible for printing the tickets, told NBC News: "There was a misprint on the ticket. A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets.”

Some lawmakers, like Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., chose to just go with the mistake.

Of course, the sergeant-at-arms' office isn't the only one afflicted by spelling screw-ups these days. The White House, for its part, has frequently included typos in press releases and on its daily schedule, while the president himself has skipped spellcheck on several of his tweets over the past year.

