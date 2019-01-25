Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:27 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 25, 2019, 4:59 PM GMT By Jay Blackman and Minyvonne Burke

Airports across the Northeast experienced major delays Friday morning as air traffic control grappled with a staff shortage amid the continuing government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on its website that flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York City are being delayed nearly 90 minutes, and urged travelers to check the site to see if they are affected.

The delay at LaGuardia, which was reported just after 10 a.m. ET, was part of a ripple effect with other airports in the region, including Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport.

The East Coast-wide delays could be traced to staffing shortages at air traffic centers outside of Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Florida, according to an official with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey which runs JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

LaGuardia was hit hardest of those three airports because their flight schedules are titled more toward morning, that official said.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida," the FAA said in a statement. "As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system."

Calls by NBC News to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association were not immediately returned.

Michigan Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee warned of possible issues at airports, saying on CNBC prior to Friday’s disruptions that the only way to fix it is to re-open the government.

“There are real consequences to this shutdown,” he said. “Do you want your air traffic controller, for example, who's already engaged in a pretty highly stressful activity, having the additional worry of not being able to pay his or her mortgage or rent or having enough food on the table? Add that stress to that stressful job, of course at some point in time it's going to have an impact.”

“But I think more immediately what we'll see is a slowdown,” Kildee said, adding: “We just have to open the government.”

A statement by Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said, "This is exactly what AFA and other aviation unions have been warning would happen."

The massive flight delays come days after unions for air traffic controllers, flight attendants and pilots warned of safety concerns as airports across the country deal with staffing issues as a result of the partial government shutdown, which entered day 35 Friday and is now the longest in U.S. history.

“We have a growing concern for the safety and security of our members, our airlines, and the traveling public due to the government shutdown," the presidents of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the Air Line Pilots Association, International, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump was briefed on the airport delays.

"We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," she said.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that he didn’t understand why air traffic controllers would call in sick because "they are eventually going to be paid."

“Well, I do worry about safety,” he told CNBC. “And it's kind of disappointing that the air traffic controllers are calling in sick in pretty large numbers.” When he was reminded that some air traffic controllers are suffering financially just by going to work, Ross said he didn’t buy that excuse because the money would eventually be there.