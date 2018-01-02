Customs and Border Protection began the new year with a computer outage that caused long lines at several airports.

The agency said in a statement that it “experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports" that began at around 7:30 p.m. and lasted until 9:30 p.m. It said Monday night that all airports were back on line.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in the statement.

People posted photos of long lines at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia. Several other airports said they were affected.

Rough welcome back from holiday travels #JFKairport international arrivals pic.twitter.com/xnBVBx2mdg — Sophie Chen Keller (@imsophieckeller) January 2, 2018

Atlanta's airport suffered a power outage a week before Christmas that pulled the plug on thousands of flights. That power outage was caused by a fire that broke out beneath the airport, officials said.