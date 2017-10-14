Feedback
Plane Crashes Into Sea Off Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Witness Says

by Reuters

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, a witness said.

Rescue workers removed two bodies from the plane, which had broken into several pieces and come to rest near the beach. Two other bodies were visible in the wreckage, the witness added.

The plane is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in the west African nation.

The crash occurred during a storm with heavy rain and lightning.

This story is developing, please check back in for updates.

Image: A map indicating the location of Abidjan, Ivory Coast
A map indicating the location of the city Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Google Maps

Reuters
