ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, a witness said.

Rescue workers removed two bodies from the plane, which had broken into several pieces and come to rest near the beach. Two other bodies were visible in the wreckage, the witness added.

The plane is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in the west African nation.

The crash occurred during a storm with heavy rain and lightning.

