ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Four Moldovans were killed but six other people survived Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, the country's security minister said.

Four French citizens were among the injured in the crash, Sidiki Diakite said. Several Ivorian security sources said they were French soldiers.

The plane, carrying French military cargo, crashed into the sea after taking off from the international airport in Abidjan, Lt. Villain, a spokesman for the French forces in Ivory Coast said.

Bystanders pull the wreckage out of the sea after the crash in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. STAFF / Reuters

Villain, who did not give his full name citing French protocol, said at least six people were injured when the plane came down but did not have any information on the number of dead or number of passengers.

The injured had been transported to Abidjan's Port-Bouet camp for treatment, he added. A spokesperson for the international airport said two of the six injured were in a serious condition.

A witness at the scene of the crash said the plane had broken into several pieces and came to rest in the shallow waters near the beach.

The crash occurred during a storm with heavy rain and lightning.