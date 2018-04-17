Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia for an unspecified "operational event," airport officials said.

Southwest Flight 1380 was flying from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field in Texas when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport, according to the airline. There were 143 passengers and five crew members aboard the Boeing 737 at the time.

An apparently damaged engine on a Southwest Airlines plane. Kristopher Johnson / via Twitter

"We are in the process of gathering more information," Southwest said in a statement. "Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time."

It was not immediately clear what led to the emergency landing. According to the Philadelphia airport, the flight was "diverted to PHL because of an operational event" and landed safely. Passengers could be seen exiting through a mobile stairway before being bussed to a terminal.