Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said earlier that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and that seven other people were treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The passenger who died was identified by her family as Jennifer Riordan. The family said in a statement to NBC affiliate KOB in New Mexico that she had children and was "the bedrock of our family."

Riordan worked for Wells Fargo and was a community relations leader in Albuquerque, the company said in a statement. "She was a well-known leader who was loved and respected. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," Wells Fargo said.

Albuquerque’s mayor, Tim Keller, said the city “lost a thoughtful leader who has long been part of the fabric of our community.”

"Her leadership and philanthropic efforts made this a better place every day and she will be terribly missed," he said.

It could not be determined whether Riordan was the woman sucked out of the broken window.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed the death but offered few other details. He said he didn't know whether the person who was killed was the one taken to the hospital.

The airline's chief executive, Gary Kelly, said at a news conference in Dallas that the plane, a Boeing 737-700 that has been in service since 2000, was most recently inspected on Sunday. The engine, a General Electric CFM 56-7, is "a very, very reliable engine," he said.

"I'm not aware of any issues with the airplane, any issues with the engine involved," Kelly said.

The dramatic incident on Southwest Flight 1380, which was flying from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Dallas Love Field carrying 143 passengers and five crew members, unfolded around 11:20 a.m. ET, when the plane was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport after the flight crew reported damage to an engine.