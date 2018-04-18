Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday began speeding up inspections of the same type of engine as the one at the center of the midair explosion that forced a flight from New York to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. One passenger was killed and several others were hurt amid Tuesday's panic in the skies.

Southwest said all of the CFM56-7B engines on its Boeing 737 fleet will be reviewed within 30 days, as the joint company that creates the machinery, General Electric and Safran Aircraft Engines, announced that it was sending 40 technicians to support the thousands of upcoming inspections.

But the sudden move has some aviation experts asking why checks weren't done sooner — particularly after an eerily similar incident two years ago, when a Southwest plane's fan blade broke off from an engine during a flight.

At the time, investigators noted signs of metal fatigue.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that preliminary evidence in the latest accident indicated metal fatigue where a fan blade snapped off the engine. Part of the engine's covering had also blown off, leaving it partially exposed.

On Wednesday, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the fan blade had separated in two places. "There's a fatigue fracture where that comes into that hub," he said at a news conference. "It also fractured roughly halfway through it, but it appears that the fatigue fracture was the initiating failure."

After the engine ripped apart 20 minutes into the flight, it sent shrapnel through the fuselage and shattered a window, causing one passenger to be partially sucked out the window, officials said. The passenger, Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, later died.

The 2016 incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration the following year to propose inspections of similar fan blades and their replacement if needed. But that "airworthiness directive" has not been made mandatory yet, allowing time for a public comment period.

The FAA is expected to order those mandatory inspections soon.

"Is two years too long a period? Bureaucracies on technical issues do not move quickly," said Anthony Roman, a former corporate pilot and aviation security expert with Roman & Associates. "The practice is rather slow and meticulous, unfortunately."

He added that airlines such as Southwest could willingly undergo intensive inspections without the FAA's ordering them to, but that slows down aircraft operations, which also costs them profits.

Aircraft "don't make money when they're on the ground," Roman said.