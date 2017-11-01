Two passengers aboard a Delta airlines flight were arrested over the weekend for making more than just their connections.

Officials arrested a 48-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man after she performed oral sex on him mid-flight Sunday, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV.

The passengers were strangers before boarding the flight, and though they did not release the names of the individuals, police told WDIV that both passengers were making connecting flights.

Both passengers were issued citations after the plane landed in Detroit, WDIV reported and the case is now with the FBI.

"The act in itself is very inappropriate in a public place," a passenger told WDIV. "There are children, there are families, our seniors, these things should be respected.

The FBI is investigating the incident and officials said the two could be charged with a felony.

In August, a couple aboard a Southwest flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas were arrested after they were reported "multiple times" for having sex mid-flight, according to NBC affiliate KSNV. A spokesman for the McCarran International Airport told News 3 that the passengers "just couldn't control themselves."

Police later released the couple without charges.