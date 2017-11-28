A plane has clipped wings with another plane while taxiing at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the right wing of EgyptAir Flight 986, a Boeing 777 headed to Cairo, touched the left wing of London-bound Virgin Atlantic Flight 4C.

The Virgin Atlantic pilot told the air traffic control tower that he had a problem that needed to solve before taking off and pulled the Boeing 777 off to the side of the taxiway when its wing was clipped.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says both planes returned to the terminal. Officials say the Virgin Atlantic, an Airbus A333, had to be towed. The EgyptAir jet returned to the terminal on its own power.

The FAA is investigating.