Don’t you hate it when you're at the airport, ready to fly out, and agents with the Transportation Security Administration say you can't bring your supermarket-grade meat slicer in your carry-on? Or your enormous lobster?

Next time, better check the TSA’s Instagram account first for some travel tips.

The surprisingly amusing and wildly popular social media account of the government agency charged with keeping the skies safe is filled with absurd items that passengers attempt to get through security, paired with hilarious, often pun-filled captions about what is and isn’t allowed past checkpoints.

There are also plenty of photos of fluffy, tail-wagging TSA explosive detection canines.

It’s hardly what you’d expect from a government agency — which is exactly what Bob Burns, the man who runs it, is going for.

“When people come to our account, they’re surprised we’ve got an Instagram, first of all," Burns, a TSA public affairs specialist and the agency's social media lead, told NBC News. "Secondly, they’re kind of taken aback by the tone we use — in a good way. 'Is this really a government agency having fun and talking to me like I’m a human?'"

"The shock value is 'Oh my God, these people are trying to bring these things on planes and I’m sitting next to these people,'" he added. "It’s kind of the perfect storm of 'This is pretty cool, I’m going to follow this.'"

The account, started by Burns in 2013, has nearly 870,000 followers. In 2015, Rolling Stone deemed it the fourth best Instagram account on its list of top 100 accounts — one slot above Beyoncé's.