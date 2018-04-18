Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The state of Kentucky sued Johnson & Johnson and two subsidiaries Wednesday, accusing the companies of using a "deceptive marketing scheme" to flood the state with opioid-based prescription painkillers.

Along with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson deliberately targeted elderly patients to boost the profits for the drugs Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear charged in a lawsuit filed in McCracken Circuit Court.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear discusses a state Supreme Court ruling in Frankfort, Kentucky on Sept. 22, 2016. Adam Beam / AP file

Janssen representatives, in particular, told doctors and patients these opioids were safe and "rarely addictive" when used for chronic pain, Beshear said.

"Janssen has profited from their illegal conduct, and my office is taking action to make sure they pay for ravaging our communities and destroying our families just to make a profit,” Beshear said in a statement. Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is now known as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, according to the suit.

Beshear is seeking civil penalties and compensatory and punitive damages for allegedly violating the state’s Consumer Protection Act and the Kentucky Medicaid and the Kentucky Assistance Program fraud statutes.