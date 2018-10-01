Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — One pain patient lay on the floor. Another leaned against the wall, easing her back. A third paced to and fro.

At this week’s Food and Drug Administration hearing on chronic pain, accommodations were at the forefront.

And the agency says it wants to be accommodating in other ways as it tackles the opioid crisis. Thus, a meeting was called simply to listen to people’s stories about their pain and how they may, or may not, handle it.

It was a room full of some very unhappy people.

“Suicide is always an option for us,” said Mariann Farrell of Pittsburgh, who says she has multiple conditions, including fibromyalgia and the post-herpetic pain that can linger after shingles. Farrell was one of several dozen people who traveled to the FDA’s headquarters outside Washington to ask the agency to ease restrictions that they say has made it harder for them to get opioids.

Sandra Flores, a former emergency room nurse from Tucson, Arizona, roused rounds of applause as she told of her repeated efforts to get opioid prescriptions for her pain. Flores said she was diagnosed with adhesive arachnoiditis, an inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain, spine and nerve endings.

“I am seeing the true face of medicine,” Flores said. “Now they are throwing me in the trash.”

The FDA said it wants to consider the needs of patients with chronic, intractable pain as it considers the problem of opioids, and as it encourages drug companies to come up with safer alternatives.

“We don’t want to perpetuate practices that led to the misuse of these drugs, and the addiction crisis. At the same time, we don’t want to act in ways that are poorly targeted, and end up disadvantaging legitimate patients,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

“In most circumstances, opioids should only be used for the treatment of acute pain and prescribed for short durations of time,” he added.

“However, the FDA is aware that there are certain circumstances — such as in the treatment of metastatic cancer pain and the episodic treatment of migraine pain — where the drugs are administered over longer periods. In select patients and for certain medical conditions, opioids may be the only drugs that provide relief from devastating pain.”

The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical groups agree not only that there’s an opioid crisis, but that it has been driven in no small part by overprescribing.

The CDC reported last year that the number of prescriptions for the painkillers tripled between 1999 and 2015. “A generation of providers dispensed these medicines too liberally, and were slow to address the signs of misuse and addiction,” Gottlieb said.

The CDC says more than 42,000 people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016, a 30 percent increase from the year before. Synthetic opioid overdoses killed 20,000 of them. Opioid overdose deaths are so numerous they have helped drive down U.S. life expectancy.

So the CDC has issued guidelines recommending that doctors cut back on opioid prescriptions, and advising patients to try anything else they can before asking for the powerful and addictive drugs.