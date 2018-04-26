Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

The decision came Thursday afternoon on the second day of deliberations. Earlier, the judge read back part of the testimony of the defense's star witness, who said Constand once said she could frame a "high-profile person."

The jury was also read back Cosby's testimony in a deposition he gave in 2005 after Constand filed a civil suit against him. In it, the comedian admitted giving a woman Quaaludes to have sex with her.

Cosby, who has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him, has said the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual. Cosby paid Constand nearly $3.4 million in 2006 to settle the civil case.

The verdict was the dramatic culmination of an 18-year case that spanned two criminal trials and multiple police investigations. Afterward, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and the University of Notre Dame both announced that they were rescinding honorary degrees they had bestowed on Cosby, while Temple University, where Cosby received his bachelor's degree in 1971 and where he was a trustee for more than 30 years, said the conviction "provides additional facts for the university to consider with respect" to an honorary doctorate it gave him in 1991.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden portrayed Cosby as a sexual predator who used his TV image as a man of wholesome values to target women he believed he could silence. Prosecutors called five other women who alleged that Cosby also sexually assaulted them in a manner similar to the way he assaulted Constand.

"He preyed on Andrea Constand the same way he preyed on all those five women," Feden said.

Last month, O'Neill ruled that the additional accusers could testify so the prosecution could try to establish that the assault on Constand fit a pattern or that Cosby knew what would happen when he drugged Constand.

Attorneys for Cosby asked pointed questions about the accusers' histories of drug abuse, criminal backgrounds, personal relationships and sex lives.

Defense attorneys were especially hard on Janice Dickinson, a former supermodel.

Mesereau asked Dickinson whether she had spread false rumors about being pregnant with Sylvester Stallone's child. She said the remark was an honest mistake.

Bill Cosby arrives at court for deliberations on Thursday. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

"I had sex with two men that month. He wasn't the only contender," she said, garnering smiles from the jury.

Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss described Dickinson in closing arguments as a "failed starlet" and "an aged-out model."

"It sounds like she has slept with every single guy on the planet," Bliss said. "Is Ms. Dickinson really the moral beacon that women's movements want?"

The defense also suggested that Constand and the other accusers were making false accusations in the hope of gaining fame or fortune.

They repeatedly pointed to the $3.4 million payout that Constand received from Cosby in 2006. And they highlighted Allred's proposal in 2014 to set aside a $100 million fund for victims of Cosby if he was unwilling to waive the statute of limitations to allow his accusers to confront him in court.

Some of the questions and arguments drew scorn from observers in the courtroom.

Bernard, who sat in the courtroom for much of the trial, called the defense's closing argument highly offensive.

"It was based solely on rape myths, on victim blaming, on victim shaming and on a character assassination of really credible witnesses, of very righteous victims, of victims that were clearly telling the truth," Bernard told reporters as the jury deliberated Wednesday.

"It was just a display of utter misogyny and buffoonery, and you know, I'm just, like, 'Wow, how low can they go?' " she said.