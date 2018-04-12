Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Three women took the stand Wednesday at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial. They portrayed him, in strikingly similar details, as a sexual predator who used pills and alcohol as a pathway to incapacitate and molest them.

The mood in the courtroom was tense and filled with tearful sobs as the three women testified, with occasional impassioned outbursts, over nearly eight hours.

"Dr. Huxtable, what are you doing to me?" was the thought that one woman, Chelan Lasha, said went through her head as Cosby groped her breasts and rubbed against her leg. He had invited her to his suite at the Las Vegas Hilton, then given her amaretto and a blue pill, she said, telling her it was an antihistamine. He took her into the bedroom and assaulted her while she was unable to move, she said. She was 17.

Cosby is not criminally charged in the alleged incidents involving Lasha or two other women who testified Wednesday.

Cosby, 80, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault involving Andrea Constand, who alleges that he drugged and molested her in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him. In the criminal case, Cosby has said the sexual encounter was consensual.