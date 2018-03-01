Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from the academy

The board of governors met this week and voted to oust the comedian and the director in accordance with the organization's "standards of conduct."

by Daniel Arkin /

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that puts on the Oscars, has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

The film academy said Thursday that its board of governors met this week and voted to oust the comedian and the director "in accordance with the organization's standards of conduct."

"The board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the academy’s values of respect for human dignity," the group said in a statement.

Cosby, 80, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women, was convicted of sexual assault last week in Pennsylvania.

Polanski, 84, the Oscar-winning director of "The Pianist," fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by scores of women, was also expelled from the academy in October.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

