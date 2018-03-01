Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from the academy

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that puts on the Oscars, has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

The academy said Thursday that its board of governors met this week and voted to oust the comedian and the director "in accordance with the organization's standards of conduct."

"The board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the academy’s values of respect for human dignity," the group said in a statement.

Cosby, 80, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women, was convicted of sexual assault last week in Pennsylvania.

Polanski, 84, the Oscar-winning director of "The Pianist," fled the United States in 1978 after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. He has been a fugitive from justice since then.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by scores of women, was also expelled from the academy in October amid the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The code of conduct, adopted by the academy in December, states that the organization is no place for "people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency."

Cosby, a mainstay of American television for the second half of the 20th century, was never honored by the academy, but he co-starred in several feature-length comedies in the 1970s.

The legendary comedian was found guilty last week of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.