Bill Cosby arrived at a courtroom outside of Philadelphia Monday for the beginning of his two-day sentencing hearing, five months after he was convicted for sexual assault against Andrea Constand.

The entertainer didn't say anything while he made his way to the courthouse door. He was surrounded by protesters but did point to a supporter.

Constand, 45, arrived about a half hour later.

The former Temple University women's basketball administrator says Cosby, 81, drugged and assaulted her at his Pennsylvania home in 2004 after she came to him for career advice.

Although Cosby has faced dozens of sexual misconduct allegations spanning decades, and ranging from groping to sexual assault to rape, he has been charged criminally only in the Constand case. Each count he faces in that case carries 22 months to 10 years behind bars.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

The judge in the case, Steven T. O'Neill, will have to determine whether Cosby should be considered a sexually violent predator when deciding whether he will be sent home or face up to 30 years in prison. Pennsylvania guidelines suggest a one- to four-year sentence.

Given Cosby's age, his defense team may argue for home detention. O'Neill could also make the possible sentences concurrent so that 10 years would be the maximum for the entire case. Cosby's attorneys have said they plan to appeal, regardless. It's unclear if Cosby would remain free during the appeal process.

Cosby has made no apologies and has shown a lack of public remorse, both of which could work against him.

Cosby settled Constand's civil claim in 2006 for $3.4 million. She could deliver a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing, but it's unclear if five other women who testified against him during the trial will also speak.

O'Neill ruled that additional accusers cannot speak during sentencing.

Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison.