Bill Cosby was once 'America's Dad.' Now he's a convicted pariah.

In the years before the allegations broke, Cosby had become a far less prominent celebrity. And he was not exactly a stranger to controversy, either. He drew fierce criticism in recent years for comments about social conditions in black neighborhoods, including blasting men for wearing baggy pants.

Michael Eric Dyson, a sociology professor and MSNBC contributor, wrote a book in response to a 2004 speech Cosby gave to the NAACP in which he criticized low-income black people. In an excerpt published by NPR, Dyson wrote that "Cosby's comments betray the ugly generational divide in black America."

"It is ironic that Cosby has finally answered the call to racial leadership forty years after it might have made a constructive difference. But it is downright tragic that he should use his perch to lob rhetorical bombs at the poor," Dyson wrote.

Robert Culp and Bill Cosby in "I Spy." Courtesy Everett Collection

Cosby's critics seized on what they characterized as his hypocrisy. In what turned out to be one of the most influential stand-up comedy routines of the modern era, Hannibal Buress condemned Cosby's public sermonizing in light of rumors of his alleged sexual misconduct.

That performance apparently helped open the floodgates, and a wave of serious accusations against the comedian soon followed. Authorities eventually reopened a criminal investigation, and he was charged in 2015.

The raft of allegations against Cosby forced his longtime fans to reckon with the pain he was alleged to have caused, said Lindsey, the African-American women's history professor.

Cosby's first trial ended with a hung jury. His second was far more conclusive.

"For all his achievements in comedy and television, his legacy is now secure," said Jared Gardner, the director of pop culture studies at Ohio State University. "He will forever be the poster child for rape culture and the ways in which privileged men have managed for too long to avoid the consequences of their crimes."

CORRECTION (April 26, 2018, 10:40 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misstated the maximum prison sentence for Bill Cosby. It is 30 years, not 10.