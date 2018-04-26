Of his 60 or so total accusers, five women testified in support of Constand, recounting their emotional stories from the stand. As the verdict was announced, his accusers were moved to tears as they embraced each other. Constand hugged the prosecutors. On the opposite side, sat Cosby, quiet, reserved.

"I feel like my faith in humanity is restored," Lili Bernard, an accuser and former "Cosby Show" guest star, said outside the courthouse, crying. She asked people to pinch her because she felt like she was dreaming. "It is also a victory for womanhood, for all sexual assault survivors, female and male."

Constand didn't speak at the news conference following the announcement, but her attorney, Dolores Troiani, spoke on her behalf.

Accusers Caroline Heldman, left, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino after the guilty verdict against Bill Cosby was delivered. Mark Makela / Pool, via Reuters

"Although justice was delayed, it was not denied," said Troiani. "You’ve all commented about how calm she is — that’s something she’s had to work out every day since January 2004."

Outside the courthouse, attorney Gloria Allred was joined by Bernard and other accusers to celebrate the outcome of the highly anticipated retrial. Often referencing the recent #MeToo movement, the women talked about justice and resilience. The verdict, accusers said, shows that women are demanding to be heard, and will be heard.

"We are vindicated, we are validated, and we are now part of the tsunami of women's power and justice," said Victoria Valentino, another one of Cosby's accusers. "We are not shutting up and we are not going away."