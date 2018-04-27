Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Judge confines Bill Cosby to his Pennsylvania home until he is sentenced

The judge's order says the comedian can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment, but must get permission before doing so.

Image:
Bill Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.Matt Rourke / AP

A judge is confining Bill Cosby to his suburban Philadelphia home until the comedian is sentenced on sexual assault charges.

Cosby must also wear a GPS monitoring device under the order, issued Friday by Judge Steven O'Neill of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

The judge had suggested Thursday after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault that he would be allowed to move around Montgomery County, where his home is located.

The modified order says can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment, but must get permission before doing so.

O'Neill said he issued Friday's order to "clarify" the restrictions.

Cosby remains free on $1 million bail after his conviction on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004. He maintains his innocence.

