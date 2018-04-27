Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Judge confines Bill Cosby to his Pennsylvania home until he is sentenced

The judge's order says the comedian can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment, but must get permission before doing so.

Bill Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.Matt Rourke / AP

Bill Cosby must remain in his suburban Philadelphia home until the comedian is sentenced on sexual assault charges, a judge ordered on Friday.

Cosby must also wear a GPS monitoring device under the order, issued by Judge Steven O'Neill of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Bill Cosby's legacy forever tarnished by sexual assault conviction

The order, obtained by NBC News, says the comedian can leave his house "solely for the purposes of medical treatment or consultation with his legal counsel." And he cannot leave without permission.

O'Neill had suggested on Thursday that Cosby, 80, would be permitted to move around Montgomery County, where his house is located. The judge said he issued a modified order on Friday to "clarify" the restrictions.

A jury on Thursday found Cosby guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, 45. The verdict drew an emotional reaction from his other accusers in the courtroom.

Bill Cosby conviction is the first big win of the #MeToo movement

The verdict was one of the first major courtroom victories for the #MeToo movement, which has exposed sexual harassment and misconduct in entertainment, media, politics and beyond.

Upon the reading of the first guilty verdict, several of Cosby's accusers sobbed and shook with joy. Cosby's head was bent slightly, eyes shut.

Cosby, who maintains his innocence, remains free on $1 million bail.

