The man once revered as America's Dad has been a prisoner in his suburban Philadelphia mansion since his April 26 conviction and he hasn't been heard from since lashing out as a prosecutor in court that day.

O'Neill ordered Cosby be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and said he needed permission to leave the home, where jurors concluded he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in January 2004.

Even then, Cosby can go out only to visit his lawyers or the doctor.

Before sentencing, Cosby must undergo an assessment to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. Because of his conviction, he will also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Constand, a former Temple University women's basketball administrator, is expected to speak at sentencing. O'Neill said in a court order the hearing could take two days.

Constand testified at Cosby's trial that the comedian knocked her out with three blue pills he called "your friends" and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no.

Cosby claimed the encounter was consensual, saying he gave her the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to relax. His lawyers have vowed to appeal, but that can't happen until Cosby is sentenced.

In Pennsylvania, defendants are typically sentenced within 90 days of a conviction. O'Neill initially said he would schedule Cosby's sentencing for July. His court order did not explain why he moved it to September.