Reporter's notebook: Andrea Constand says she's found her peace

In April in a courtroom just outside Philadelphia, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby maintains his innocence, and his attorneys have said they will appeal. Sentencing is scheduled for September, and Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

Maybe you know Andrea Constand's name, but unless you were in the courtroom during one of the two trials, you've probably never heard her speak. I had never actually met her until a few weeks ago, although I watched her on the witness stand.

For the past 13 years, Andrea has declined every interview request. But after this conviction, she and her attorneys decided she would do just one interview. My interview with her will air on "Dateline" on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

I honestly didn't know what to expect when we met in New York after the verdict. I knew Andrea was into wellness and holistic medicine. She works as a massage therapist in Toronto. When I watched her testify, Andrea was calm and centered. I saw her close her eyes at moments and take deep cleansing breaths. I wondered whether she would be quiet and subdued in our interview. As it turned out, she was thoughtful, frank, resolute and unflinching.

She told me that she has found peace.

Constand's interview will air on "Dateline" this Friday.

The story of Bill Cosby's fall from grace is one that I've covered for years now. I was aware of Andrea's complaint in 2005 but didn't cover her story back then. Fast forward to 2014, when caustic commentary from comedian Hannibal Buress went viral and brought her complaint back to the forefront. Other women came forward with allegations that Cosby harassed, assaulted or raped them. (He has not been charged in connection with any of the the other allegations.)

I began reporting on each new accusation for "Today" and "NBC Nightly News."

By the summer of 2015, there were dozens of women. Twenty-seven of them agreed to do a group interview with me for "Dateline." We gathered in a hotel ballroom in Los Angeles. It was the largest interview I had ever conducted and by far the most exhausting and powerful of my career.