Supermodel testifies that Cosby encounter left her angry and in shock

She testified that she began to feel dizzy and sick and ended up in his hotel room.

"He got on top of me, she said. “I was seated at the edge of the bed. He smelled like cigars and espresso. I couldn’t move."

Cosby, 80, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, a former employee of Temple University, who alleges that he drugged and molested her in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby has repeatedly denied all the allegations against him, and has said the sexual encounter with Constand was consensual.

Dickinson was the fourth woman to testify against Cosby in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in the last two days. Cosby is not charged in any of the assaults alleged by the four women, who are being allowed to testify to give the prosecution a chance to establish that the assault alleged by Constand fits a pattern.

When asked by defense attorneys why she never reported the assault to police, Dickinson said she feared that going public would ruin her career.

“I was a famous model and I had conservative clients,” she said. “Clients that would not appreciate the fact that I had been raped."

Defense attorney Tom Mesereau grilled her about why the story of the assault did not appear in her 2002 memoir, “No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel.”

She replied that her ghostwriter convinced her to leave details of the assault out of the book, suggesting that challenging a powerful man like Bill Cosby was not in her best interests.