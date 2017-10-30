Bowe Bergdahl Judge Refuses to Toss Case Over Trump’s Comments

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A military judge denied a motion by attorneys for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to dismiss his case in light of comments made by President Donald Trump.

Col. Jeffery Nance said Monday that Trump's criticism has not prevented Bergdahl from having a fair sentencing hearing.

Bergdahl, who abandoned his post in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009 and then was captured by the Taliban, faces life in prison. He was released in 2014 in a prisoner swap by President Barack Obama, which was criticized by Trump and other Republicans.

While running for president, Trump disparaged Bergdahl, 31, as a "dirty rotten traitor" and called for him to be executed by firing squad or tossed out of a plane with no parachute.

Nance temporarily halted the sentencing hearing after seeing a video of Trump on Oct. 16 referring to his campaign trail comments in which he said he couldn't talk about Bergdahl, but added, "But I think people have heard my comments in the past."

Bergdahl has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. A doctor for Master Sgt. Mike Allen, a soldier who was shot in the head during the search for Bergdahl, testified Monday morning about Allen's injuries and current condition. Allen uses a wheelchair and cannot speak.

Allen's wife will testify later Monday about how their lives have been impacted by her husband's traumatic brain injury.

The testimony comes as part of the prosecution's efforts to prove that Bergdahl's desertion endangered those who went looking for him.