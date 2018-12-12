Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By F. Brinley Bruton

LONDON — Lawmakers from British Prime Minister Theresa May's party will vote on whether to remove her from power Wednesday.

The vote of no-confidence in her leadership comes amid the widening chaos over the manner of the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union. If May loses, she will have to step down as prime minister.

Wednesday's vote was triggered when at least 48 Conservative lawmakers wrote letters demanding one.

She would be toppled if 158 of her party's 315 lawmakers don't support her in a ballot set to take place after 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

But if she wins, she can’t be challenged again for a year.

“I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got,” May said outside the prime minister’s official residence on Wednesday morning.

May added that she had postponed a trip to the Irish capital of Dublin to try to convince colleagues that she is still the best person to steer the U.K. through the uncertainty of leaving the E.U.

The attempt to oust her came as lawmakers tried to decide what the relationship between the U.K. and the E.U. will look like after Britain leaves the 28-member bloc on March 29.

The prime minister has negotiated her own deal with the E.U. but most British lawmakers hate it.

Lawmakers who are hardline Brexit supporters in her own party have accused May of selling out to the E.U. in negotiations.

A vote on May's agreement scheduled for Tuesday was pulled because she was certain to be defeated with as many as 100 of her party's 315 lawmakers openly opposing her plan.

Chief among the concerns in parliament is what Brexit means for the border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Irish Republic, which is a separate country and will remain part of the E.U.

Until a 1998 peace deal, the border was a front line in a bloody 30-year conflict known as "The Troubles." Today it is all but invisible, and some fear that the reinstatement of a physical boundary would rekindle tensions and even spill over into violence.

Supporters of Brexit say May's deal fails to deliver on the clean break with the bloc that they want.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker said in a joint statement that "in the national interest, she must go."

If May is ousted Wednesday, there will be a leadership contest within her ruling Conservatives to decide on her replacement. If several candidates come forward, Conservative lawmakers will vote to whittle down the field to two options. The finalists will then be put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership. May's replacement will become prime minister, but a general election will not automatically be triggered.

.@DavidGauke says if @theresa_may ousted we will not be leaving EU on 29 March - there will have to be delay of at least six months, because of the complications introduced to Brexit talks. If that is May’s big pitch, I suspect she will lose votes - will be seen as cheap and... — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 12, 2018

...wrong by Brexiters and a bonus by Remainers! — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 12, 2018

Some Cabinet colleagues rallied to May's support. Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted that a leadership contest, with Brexit little more than three months away, "will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong."

May took over as leader of the Conservatives — and the country — in July 2016 when David Cameron stepped down in the wake of the Brexit referendum. Cameron had called the vote in an effort to resolve the issue of the U.K.'s relationship with the E.U. — something that has divided the Conservatives for decades.

At the time May pledged to honor the referendum result.

Seeking to consolidate her position, May called an election in June 2017. But instead of strengthening her party's position, the Conservatives lost a slew of seats to the opposition Labour Party.