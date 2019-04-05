Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 8:31 AM GMT By Alexander Smith

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has written to the European Union to request another extension to give her country more time to work out its ongoing Brexit deadlock.

She asked European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday to delay the divorce deadline until June 30, with the option to terminate the postponement if a deal is worked out before then.

E.U. leaders are due to meet Wednesday and 27 must unanimously agree for May's request to be approved.

The U.K. is currently due to leave the E.U. next Friday — April 12 — which itself is an extension from the original withdrawal date of March 29.

"Having reluctantly sought an extension to the Article 50 period last month, the government must now do so again," May wrote Friday, referring to the Article 50 clause that sets out the U.K.'s European departure.

May has negotiated a deal with the E.U. but it has been repeatedly rejected by British lawmakers, who have also failed to rally around any other alternative plan.

The Conservative prime minister is currently in talks with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, something that has provoked uproar and suspicion from both parties.

If there is no intervention before next Friday then the country will crash out of the bloc with no deal at all, a Brexit scenario many experts see as risking economy calamity.