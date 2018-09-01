Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and two other ministers quit Monday amid a deepening crisis over Brexit that threatens to topple Prime Minister Theresa May.

Johnson's resignation came after Brexit Secretary David Davis and junior Brexit minister Steve Baker stepped down overnight, blowing apart May's claim to have finally united her squabbling government on the issue.

Johnson, a loud pro-Brexit voice within May's divided government, is unhappy with her plan to keep the U.K. and the E.U. in a free-trade zone for goods and to commit Britain to maintaining the same rules as the bloc for goods and agricultural products.

In his resignation letter shared on Twitter, Johnson complained to May that she was leading Britain into a "semi-Brexit" in which the nation has no control over large parts of its economy "still locked in the E.U. system."

The Brexit "dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt," Johnson said, adding that "since I cannot in all conscience champion these proposals, I have sadly concluded that I must go."

Johnson's departure could embolden Brexit-supporting lawmakers in May's Conservative Party to challenge her leadership unless she backs down on the Brexit strategy she announced Friday after 12 hours of talks.

Acknowledging the extent of the crisis, her spokesman said Monday that she would fight any attempt to oust her as leader.

The turmoil comes just days before President Donald Trump is due to meet May on his first official visit to Britain.