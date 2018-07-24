Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared its outbreak of Ebola over on Wednesday, but the danger isn’t gone.

It’s been 42 days since the last new case was reported. It can take 21 days to develop symptoms after having been exposed to the Ebola virus, so 42 days makes for two incubation periods. Congo's health ministry says 53 people were infected and 33 died in the outbreak.

But the danger is not completely over. Research shows that in some cases, Ebola survivors can infect people months later. Men can transmit the virus in their semen and now, doctors have confirmed that a woman who survived the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa likely infected her family.

The unusual cluster of cases in Liberia was identified after the woman’s 15-year-old son was diagnosed with Ebola in November 2015. Scientists then tested the rest of his family: the woman, her husband and their three younger sons.

The 15-year-old died a few days later. The father and an 8-year-old boy were positive for Ebola, but both recovered. The couple’s 5-year-old son wasn’t infected.

Doctors found Ebola antibodies in the mother, her breast milk and her 2-month-old baby, suggesting a previous infection and the possibility she passed on protection to her infant son through breastfeeding.

Researchers reported genetic similarities between the viruses taken from the father, the two boys and the strain circulating during the 2014-15 outbreak across Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, which ultimately killed more than 11,000 people in the biggest Ebola epidemic in history.