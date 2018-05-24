Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case in Manhattan

Breaking News Emails
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.
Two sources familiar with the case said Weinstein was expected to surrender to authorities on Friday. The sources said he would turn himself in at about 7 a.m. at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct in southern Manhattan, where he will be fingerprinted and photographed.
He is then expected to be transported to New York County Criminal Court; two sources said he is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.
The charges stem from an investigation of sexual abuse conducted by police and the Manhattan district attorney's office. Three sources familiar with the investigation said the charges would include allegations made by two women.
News of the expected charges was first reported by the New York Daily News.
Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment. Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.