Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct case in Manhattan

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in New York in connection with sexual misconduct allegations, according to a person familiar with the case.

Two sources familiar with the case said Weinstein was expected to surrender to authorities on Friday. The sources said he would turn himself in at about 7 a.m. at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct in southern Manhattan, where he will be fingerprinted and photographed.

He is then expected to be transported to New York County Criminal Court; two sources said he is expected to be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.