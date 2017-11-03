Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, both already reeling from sexual misconduct accusations, now face fresh allegations — with one against Weinstein that could result in charges against the producer.

Weinstein has faced sexual harassment or assault allegations from more than 60 women. On Thursday, "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta said that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

She told Vanity Fair that both encounters happened in her apartment, about a month apart, the first after Weinstein offered her a ride home and then another time after he showed up unannounced in her building lobby.

"He’s like a pig," de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. "He raped me.”

De la Huerta's attorney confirmed to NBC News that a New York police detective had interviewed his client and said he provided material to the Manhattan district attorney, who he says is considering charges.

"We are aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office on the case. The investigation is ongoing," the NYPD said in a statement to NBC News.

Weinstein denied the claims through a spokesperson, who said, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

The NYPD was already investigating allegations of sexual assault against the movie mogul, separate from a 2015 complaint filed by Italian model Ambra Battilana, which the NYPD investigated but the Manhattan district attorney decided not to prosecute.

NBC News has also confirmed there are at least four sexual misconduct or sexual assault investigations related to Weinstein underway in the Los Angeles area, and that London police are also investigating cases involving Weinstein. No charges have been filed.

According to Vanity Fair, de la Huerta's claim is one of the most compelling for prosecutors because it falls within New York's statute of limitations for rape in the first degree, allegedly occurring after June 2006.

Meanwhile, Spacey on Thursday was the subject of a CNN report in which eight unidentified sources told the network that the atmosphere on the set of Spacey's hit Netflix series, "House of Cards," was "toxic" for young men.

The sources were not named. CNN described them as current and former "House of Cards" employees.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the production company behind the popular show, said it was “deeply troubled” by the report.

Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere of "House of Cards". Mario Anzuoni / Reuters file

NBC News has not verified the allegations. Spacey's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The claims against the Oscar- and Tony-winning actor come after MRC announced this week that it was suspending production on the sixth season of "House of Cards."

Netflix said in a statement Thursday following CNN's report that after the recent allegations, it sent a representative to the set this week.

"Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly," the company said. Netflix also said it "is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set."

And MRC said it created an anonymous complaint hotline this week, and brought in crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisers for the crew.

"We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey's interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards," MRC said in a statement, adding that creating a safe working environment has always been a top priority.

Spacey's representatives said in a statement Wednesday that "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment." Both his agent and public relations firm confirmed to NBC News overnight that they no longer represent Spacey.

Spacey has been accused by Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Rapp alleged in an article in BuzzFeed News that Spacey laid on top of him in 1986 while the two were alone in a bedroom after a party at Spacey’s home. It was an act that Rapp, who was 14 years old at the time, characterized as a sexual advance.

Spacey in a statement said he did not remember the alleged incident but said he was "beyond horrified" and apologized. He angered some in the LGBTQ community by coming out as gay in that statement, which some said conflated homosexuality with alleged misconduct involving a minor.