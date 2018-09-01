Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Harvey Weinstein's attorney said Monday that he expects Manhattan prosecutors will file even more charges against the disgraced producer accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

"If there's more, we will deal with them when they come," Benjamin Brafman said after a court hearing where Weinstein pleaded not guilty to assaulting a third woman.

Weinstein also faces two new counts of predatory sexual assault, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison — and prosecutors pushed for new bail restrictions, including house arrest.

Brafman noted that Weinstein — who entered court in handcuffs — had surrendered and said a new bail package wasn't warranted.

"He is currently without a passport and there is a million-dollar bail posted and he has an electronic device on him," Brafman argued in court.

The judge ruled that the previous bail restrictions would remain in place, and Weinstein left the courthouse without a word to a throng of reporters.

In back-to-back news conferences, Brafman and Gloria Allred, the high-profile lawyer representing the third accuser in the indictment, offered clashing views of the case.

Gloria Allred is representing the third accuser in a Manhattan case against Harvey Weinstein. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Brafman said that after five weeks of investigating — with his client essentially serving as his "paralegal" — he had seen evidence to support Weinstein's contention that all sexual contact was consensual.

He did not provide details but mentioned "witnesses" and "emails."

"His denials are, in my judgment, being confirmed every day," Brafman said, calling allegations of rape "preposterous" and suggesting "Pulitzer-driven reporters" were out to get his client.

Allred, who shared a chilly handshake with Brafman in court, recommended that Brafman pull back on that contention, saying it will be impossible to prove any encounter was consensual without Weinstein taking the stand.

"Are you really willing to have your client face the jury?" she asked after Brafman had left the microphones outside the courthouse. "I doubt that you will take that risk, Mr. Brafman."

She said her client will testify at trial about the 2006 incident, but she declined to identify her or provide any other details.

Weinstein was previously charged with raping a woman in a hotel in 2013 and forcing another to perform oral sex on him after a meeting in his office in 2004. He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has not said whether it plans to charge Weinstein with more crimes, but in court it asked for orders of protection for "two additional survivors."